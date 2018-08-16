× WGN Nightside 8.15.18 | Elysabeth Alfano talks future food, sustainability and the bad side of horse carriages

Elysabeth Alfano takes over WGN Nightside with informative discussions with experts on sustainable foods and the ethics of Chicago’s iconic horse carriages.

In the first hour, Brad Barbera, Head of Innovation at the Good Food Institute, kicks off the discussion of the future of food, sustainable foods and…test tube meat? It’s not as far away as you think!

In hour two, Jodie Wiederkehr of the Chicago Animal Alliance and 15th Ward Alderman Raymond Lopez lead the charge on ending the tradition of horse drawn carriages in Chicago. But why end such a beloved tradition? Lopez and Wiederkehr explain the irreparable harm that this line of work does to horses’ physically and mentally.