Top Five@5 (8/16/18): Tom Arnold is hunting for the Trump Tapes, Aretha Franklin is remembered, and more…

Posted 8:43 PM, August 16, 2018, by , Updated at 07:05PM, August 16, 2018
TomArnold-KTLA

Tom Arnold (Caitlyn Van Dam / KTLA)

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, August 16th, 2018:

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) reacts to President Trump’s assertion that the press is the enemy of people, Omarosa drops another secretly recorded tape on MSNBC, Madonna celebrates her 60th birthday, Tom Arnold promotes his new show on Viceland –The Hunt for the Trump Tapes, and Aretha Franklin is remembered.

