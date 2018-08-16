× Thought Leader Doug Myers: The Chance of Banks Partnering with Facebook…Unlikely

The consumer banking space is a constantly emerging place right now with tech driving serious changes. Doug Myers (SVP & Private Banking Regional Manager at Associated Bank) explained during this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation about the way technology is creating a “wild west” in the fintech space and hopefully banks can help create a middle ground. Steve Grzanich (Host of The Opening Bell) also discussed with Doug the way privacy and data protection is still priority number one to consumers so banks are spending money to help protect their customers.