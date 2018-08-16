× The Opening Bell 8/16/18: Can Fintech’s and Bank Coexist in Our Technology Filled World?

The idea of banks partnering with Facebook was announced earlier in the month but after the privacy scandal from Cambridge Analytica, it left an unsettled feeling for many. That was the focus for Doug Myers (SVP & Private Banking Regional Manager at Associated Bank) on this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation with Steve Grzanich, and there were plenty of other business stories that crossed the news room today as well so Steve also updated listeners on the business story about a lifetime warranty from L.L. Bean, and a concerning plan for a global ATM heist.