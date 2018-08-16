× The Mincing Rascals 08.16.18: Trump’s war on the press, Omarosa’s tapes, Sarah Sanders on “black employment,” Rauner vs. Madigan

The Mincing Rascals, this week, are WGN’s John Williams and Steve Bertrand, and Chicago Tribune’s Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis. They discuss the 300+ newspapers that wrote editorials today pushing back against Trump’s attacks on the press, Omarosa’s tapes from inside the White House, Sarah Sanders’s response to questions about whether or not the president is a racist, and Rauner’s intensified attacks on Mike Madigan.