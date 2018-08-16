President Donald Trump listens during a swearing-in ceremony for incoming Central Intelligence Agency director Gina Haspel at CIA Headquarters, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Langley, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
The John Williams NewsClick: Are newspapers the enemy?
More than 300 newspapers ran editorials today pushing back against President Trump’s claims that they are “the opposition party,” “the enemy of the people,” and so on.