× The John Williams Full Show Podcast 08.16.18: Remembering Aretha Franklin, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, raffle on the South Side

John is joined once again by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi to discuss what question he has for Thomas Jefferson this Saturday, plus what he thinks of Congressman Todd Rokita’s claim that the Mueller investigation has gone on too long. He remembers the legend Aretha Franklin and plays a couple of her songs. WGN’s own Kevin McDonough tells John about a raffle on the South Side that is up to $2.5 million in potential winnings.