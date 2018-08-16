× The Chicago Way – BSB (08/16/18): Remembering the Queen of Soul, shedding some light on a quiet movement in Chicago politics, and Judge Dibs makes a summer ruling

The Chicago Way: Bucolic Suburban Bureau, Episode 8(08/16/18): John Kass reports from his tomato garden on quiet movement by Jeremiah “Keyser Söze” Joyce to get his son, Jeremiah “Jerry” Joyce, Jr. in position to challenge Rahm Emanuel in the race for Chicago’s next mayor. Then, Kasso remembers the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin and a special memory of her from John’s youth. Plus, Judge Dibs makes a rare summer dibs ruling.

