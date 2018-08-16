× The Chicago Air and Water Show is Happening This Weekend!

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! We welcome the team responsible for Chicago’s Air and Water Show happening this weekend (Aug 18th and 19th) — Herb Hunter (he VOICE of the Chicago Air and Water Show for the Last 31 years), AeroShell Aerobatic Team Members: Mark Henley (Team Leader) and Steve Gustafson (Left Wing), Sgt. Derrick Coleman with the U.S. Army Golden Knights, and Mary May (Spokesperson for the Chicago Air and Water Show and DCASE). See you this weekend!

