Steve Cochran Full Show 08.16.18: RIP Aretha

The world lost a legend today. RIP Aretha Franklin. Pat Brady and Eric Adelstein to talk politics. Karen Conti explains what judges can or cannot do. Dean Richards can’t wait for the Kid’s Fair tomorrow. Whitey Cummings promises not to talk about politics this weekend at the Improv. It was also National Tell a Joke Day and the listeners really stepped up!