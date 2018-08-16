FILE - In this April 29, 2016 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs at the International Jazz Day Concert on the South Lawn of the White House of the Washington. Officials in charge of fixing up Franklin's childhood home in Memphis, Tenn., say they are working with the DIY Network to move the crumbling structure to a safer location and make it more attractive for visitors. A judge had ordered it demolished, but he put that order on hold after preservationists stabilized the house. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
“She broke so many barriers down doing things her way, without compromising who she was”: Greg Kot reflects on the life and legacy of Aretha Franklin
Chicago Tribune music critic Greg Kot joins Bill and Wendy to talk about the life and legacy of the ‘Queen of Soul’, Aretha Franklin. Franklin passed away Thursday morning at her home in Detroit of pancreatic cancer. She was 76.
