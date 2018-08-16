× “She broke so many barriers down doing things her way, without compromising who she was”: Greg Kot reflects on the life and legacy of Aretha Franklin

Chicago Tribune music critic Greg Kot joins Bill and Wendy to talk about the life and legacy of the ‘Queen of Soul’, Aretha Franklin. Franklin passed away Thursday morning at her home in Detroit of pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.