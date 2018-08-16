Sean D. Tucker talks about four decades in the skies & retiring his after from solo performances after the 2018 Chicago Air & Water Show

Posted 8:43 PM, August 16, 2018, by , Updated at 06:47PM, August 16, 2018

Sean D. Tucker soars above Chicago in his Oracle Challenger III (Photo: Team Oracle)

Legendary aerobatic bi-plane pilot for Team Oracle, Sean D. Tucker joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to talk about capping his almost four decades in the sky with a final solo performance at the 60th edition of the Chicago Air & Water Show. Sean also talks about how he does some of those crazy stunts and his plane -Oracle Challenger III- being donated to The National Air and Space Museum.

