Sean D. Tucker talks about four decades in the skies & retiring his after from solo performances after the 2018 Chicago Air & Water Show
Legendary aerobatic bi-plane pilot for Team Oracle, Sean D. Tucker joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to talk about capping his almost four decades in the sky with a final solo performance at the 60th edition of the Chicago Air & Water Show. Sean also talks about how he does some of those crazy stunts and his plane -Oracle Challenger III- being donated to The National Air and Space Museum.
