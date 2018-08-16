× Sam Roe explains “astroturfing” and manipulation of media messages

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Chicago Tribune investigative reporter Sam Roe. Sam stops by to explain astroturfing and breaks down what happened in the Chicago Tribune’s investigation into the Citizens for Fire Safety group in 2013, which was featured on Sunday’s episode of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”. Astroturfing is defined as the attempt to create an impression of widespread grassroots support for a policy, individual, or product, where little such support exists.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.