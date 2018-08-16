Roe Conn Full Show (8/16/19): Why Chicago smells funny sometimes, how the Bears are preparing in Denver, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, August 16th, 2018:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley looks at the latest headlines, US Deputy Political Editor of MailOnline Geoff Earle reports on how President Trump is reacting to The Boston Globe organizing 350 newspapers across the country running editorials accusing him of a war on press freedom, Tom Skilling forecasts clear weather for the 60th edition of the Chicago Air & Water Show, legendary aerobatic bi-Plane pilot for Team Oracle Sean D. Tucker talks about his capping his almost four decades in the sky with a final solo performance at the Chicago Air & Water Show this weekend, the Top Five@5 salutes Madonna on her 60th birthday, Fox32’s “Sweet” Lou Canellis reports from Denver as the Chicago Bears prepare for their game on Saturday, and Former Curatorial Director at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland Howard Kramer looks back at the life & career of Aretha Franklin.
