× Manafort, Vegas shooting lawsuit, Inside Out Columnists & McCorkle Litigation Services

Former federal prosecutor and King & Spalding partner Patrick Collins joins Tina & Rich to discuss the Manafort jury deliberations.

Romanucci & Blandin Principal & Partner Antonio Romanucci joins the show to discuss his representation of the Las Vegas shooting victims.

McCorkle Litigation Services Vice President Anthony Krause joins us in studio with his team to talk about the evolving business of court reporting and litigation services.

Inside Out columnists Christina Martini and David Susler discuss their latest column in Chicago Lawyer Magazine, “Risky Business.”

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina and Rich are joined by Transdev Executive Vice President & General Counsel Jennifer Coyne and WGN Radio’s Dometi Pongo to discuss breaking legal news involving the tragic murder of a prominent Chicago lawyer, a new same-sex wedding cake case, Rachel Ray’s dog food company a terrible mug shot for a former child actor & much more.