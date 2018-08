× Jon Morris | CEO – Rise Interactive

In episode 255, Rise Interactive CEO Jon Morris joins Scott in-studio at WGN Radio about the basics of building a company. As long as what you deliver is exceptional and consistent with your brand, you’ll stick around while your competition fades away.

This episode is sponsored by Salesforce, Bank of America & Jones Lang LaSalle.

We know a few things about how to build a company over here at Technori.com, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.