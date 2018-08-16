× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 167: Bears Fly High In Denver (Part 2 of 2)

DENVER — With joint practices against the Broncos in the books, Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns are here to provide their thoughts from Day 2 in Denver. Snaps continue to be a problem and Hoge is determined to get to the bottom of the issue. Hear from Cody Whitehair, James Daniels, Matt Nagy and Mitch Trubisky as the discuss the snap problems in practice. Also, the guys preview Saturday’s game and what they hope to see from both sides of the ball. Listen below!

