Gov. Rauner live from the IL State Fair, Chicago Air Show, Wizard World's CEO, Ernie Hudson (Ghostbusters), Wellness Wednesday and So Much More | Full Show (Aug 15th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! Governor Rauner calls in live from the IL State Fair to discuss the historic event and speak a bit on his plans for re-election in the upcoming months. Then, we welcome the team responsible for Chicago’s Air and Water Show happening this weekend (Aug 18th and 19th) — Herb Hunter (the voice of the Chicago Air and Water Show for the Last 31 years), AeroShell Aerobatic Team Members: Mark Henley (Team Leader) and Steve Gustafson (Left Wing), Sgt. Derrick Coleman with the U.S. Army Golden Knights, and Mary May (Spokesperson for the Chicago Air and Water Show and DCASE). See you this weekend! And how much do you love comics? Well, we bring on Wizard World CEO, John D. Maatta to give us some insight into all the fun. We also are delighted to be speaking with actor, Ernie Hudson (Ghostbusters & The Crow fame) who will be appearing next week here in Chicago at Wizard World (happening at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center). And it’s Wednesday so that means it’s Wellness Wednesday! So, we bring on Dr. Lauren F. Streicher to help inform listeners about sexual health and so much more. Following Dr. Streicher we bring on Dr. AJ Acierno of Decision One Dental – Not only does he work directly with the Chicago Wolves, he works with the community providing free dental work to those who need it and so much more. And finally, we bring on potential mayoral candadate, Paul Vallas to discuss what changes he hopes to bring to the city.

