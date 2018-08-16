Former Curator of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Howard Kramer remembers the incredible life & career of Aretha Franklin

Posted 8:43 PM, August 16, 2018, by , Updated at 07:16PM, August 16, 2018

Aretha Franklin performs onstage at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Former Curatorial Director at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland, Howard Kramer joins Roe Conn with a touching memorialization of his family friend, Aretha Franklin.

