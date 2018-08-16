× Dean Richards: “If anyone has left us an amazing legacy of gifts that will endure forever, it’s Aretha Franklin”

There’s a reason why Thursdays are great. That’s because we get to spend them with Dean Richards. Dean joins Bill and Wendy to talk about what stars are saying about the loss of Aretha Franklin, the future of her musical legacy, and more. Dean also reviews “Crazy Rich Asians”, “Mile 22”, and “Alpha”.

