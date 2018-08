× Dan Fienberg on The TCA Awards, Summer TV and Being Pro Grover / Anti-Elmo

Dan Fienberg is a TV critic for The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he discusses the winners of the TCA awards, the best and worst summer TV and being Pro Grover and Anti-Elmo.

