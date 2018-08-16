Chicago remembers ‘The Queen of Soul’

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel released the following statement on the passing of Aretha Franklin:

“Chicagoans everywhere are heartbroken by the loss of Aretha Franklin, the undisputed “Queen of Soul” whose voice fueled the Civil Rights movement & inspired generations of artists. Our thoughts & prayers are with her family as we mourn her passing & celebrate her timeless legacy.”

“The Queen of Soul” performed eight times at Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, from 2003 to 2017. Ravinia released the following statement:

“This isn’t the first time Aretha had us all crying. This once-in-ten-lifetimes talent took us to church over the radio in very turbulent times and in joyous times. She was an absolute joy to know, and in a way we all knew her. That’s what makes it especially hard when someone who was so much a part of our social fabric leaves us, and we have no personal way of saying goodbye. Put the records on. Let the tears flow. And pay her the respect that both the song and her life demanded.”

Photos of Aretha Franklin at Ravinia: