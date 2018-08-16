Aretha Franklin performs during a star-studded double-taping of "Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular," Tuesday, May 17, 2011, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
‘Chicago is my second home’ – Remembering Aretha Franklin
Aretha Franklin performs during a star-studded double-taping of "Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular," Tuesday, May 17, 2011, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
The music world is mourning the loss of Aretha Franklin, who died this morning at the age of 76. In 2014, “The Queen of Soul” visited with WGN Radio’s Pete McMurray and Scott Miller. Here’s that visit: