Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.16.18: We will miss you, Queen of Soul

We lost the Queen of Soul today. Legendary singer Aretha Franklin, one of music’s great pioneers, died this morning at her home in Detroit, Michigan, surrounded by family and friends. She was 76. Bill and Wendy take a moment to pay tribute to the queen who inspired us all for many years. Chicago Tribune investigative reporter Sam Roe stops by to explain astroturfing. Greg Kot, Chicago Tribune music critic, talks to Bill and Wendy about the life and legacy of Aretha Franklin. After that, Dean Richards reviews “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Mile 22” and “Alpha.”

