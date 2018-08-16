× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 8.16.18: Happy National Tell a Joke Day

Today on the bonus hour, It’s National Tell a Joke Day! Bill and Wendy share some of their best jokes. They also talk about a new report that says popular breakfast products like cereal, granola, and oatmeal contain “unsafe” amounts of “the Roundup Weed chemical” (glyphosate). Oh no! Plus, have you ever wondered why Trader Joe’s is super secretive about who makes their products? We find out what brands are actually behind Trader Joe’s snacks.

