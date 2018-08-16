Best board games, strategy games, and party games from “Martin Con” 2018
Cody and Jon recap their favorite board games of “Martin Con” 2018, the annual Memorial Day Weekend board game gathering hosted at Jon’s house in Minnesota.
This year’s games include but are not limited to: Avalon, Near and Far, Chaos in the Old World, Terraforming Mars, Arkham Horror, Mystic Vale, Sid Meier’s Civilization: A New Dawn, Rising Sun, Imperial Assault (with iPad), Ethnos, Eldritch Horror, and Codenames.
Show Notes:
- The two hosts give a quick rundown of the concept of “Martin Con” before diving into multiple detailed board game reviews
- Check our past podcasts for board game reviews from Martin Con 2016 and Martin Con 2015 (we did not do a podcast following Martin Con 2017)
- After finishing their massive board game geek-out, Cody and Jon briefly discuss their Deadpool 2 outing and Jon’s motivation to run in the ridiculous hot weather over Memorial Day weekend
