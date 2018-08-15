× VIDEO: Musician Anna Burch is creating art from interpersonal drama

The amazing musician Anna Burch joins Justin in-studio to talk about her career, her recent record, “Quit the Curse,” the time she spent living in Chicago, the transition she made from being a member of a group to a solo artist, her process of writing songs, the intense nature of her lyrics, embarking on a European tour and what can we expect from her next. Anna also plays a couple of songs including, “Belle Isle” and “Go it Alone.”

