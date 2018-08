× Using Card Catalogs, Taping Songs off The Radio and Other Pains Today’s Teens Will Never Know.

Using card catalogs and taping songs off the radio are just two thing Nick Digilo and listeners mention when discussing pains today’s teens will never know.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)