Top Five@5 (8/15/18): Taylor Swift marks an unfortunate anniversary, John Brennan reacts to losing his clearance, and more…
The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, August 15th, 2018:
Former CIA Director John Brennan reacts to President Trump revoking his security clearance, NBC’s Lester Holt talks with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey about their handling of offensive content on their platform, Constance Wu discusses the importance of “Crazy Rich Asians” being the first Asia-American centric film out of Hollywood in 25years, Taylor Swift addresses a crowd at her show about the one year anniversary of winning her counter-suit against a radio DJ who accused her of lying about groping her, and “Unite the Right” organizer Jason Kessler has his father interrupt a podcast session -that session being taped in the basement of Kessler’s home.
