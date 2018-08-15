× The Opening Bell 8/15/18: Show An Interest In Their Apps (Combating Cyber Bullying)

The everyday school experience for kids has changed dramatically in recent years because of technology. Steve Grzanich focused on the unfortunate but realistic side of the school – cyber bullying. Kathryn Seigfried-Spellar (Associate Professor of Computer and Information Technology at Purdue University) reminded listeners about how the bullying has changed over time, so solution need to change as well. Michael Grayson (Analyst at Vivaldi Capital Management) then jumped back on with Steve for the monthly “Buy or Sell” stock picking segment.