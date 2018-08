× The John Williams Full Show Podcast 08.15.18: Frank Lloyd Wright curator David Bagnall, Chicago Tribune restaurant critic Phil Vettel, what do we call the Hancock Building now?

John talks to David Bagnall, curator at the Frank Lloyd Wright Trust, about the architect’s legacy. Phil Vettel stops by with more recommendations about what to eat and do in the city. Plus, John wants to know if a horse should be able to sue a human.