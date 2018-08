× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.15.18: Happy Birthday Justin Kaufmann

It’s Justin Kaufmann’s birthday today so the show was 4 hours worth of celebrating! Dean Richards featured Beatles tunes that were originally pet themed. Roe Conn explains how his show can go off the rails. The president called in to chat with Steve. Adam Hoge checks in from Bears practice in Denver and proves that he doesn’t know trivia about Wrigley Field.