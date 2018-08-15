Roe Conn Full Show (8/15/18): Lester Holt talks Twitter censorship, musician Dave Navarro talks about the murder of his murder, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, August 15th, 2018:
WGN-TV’s Lourdes Duarte reports on the second day of the murder trial of Hadiya Pendleton, Tom Skilling (even though he doesn’t drink much) talks about his favorite cocktail, NBC’s Lester Holt promotes his conversation with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, rock legend Dave Navarro details how his mother’s murder impacted his life & art, the Top Five@5 features Taylor Swift marking the anniversary of winning a counter-suit against a radio DJ who groped her, former head of the Illinois Republican Party assesses the impact of recent primaries on the November general, and WGN’s Bears Insider Adam Hoge reports from Denver on Roquan Smith’s first day at practice.
