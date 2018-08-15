Rocker Dave Navarro talks about the murder of his mother and his documentary “Mourning Son”
Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about the Chicago Screening of his documentary “Mourning Son” at the Virgin Hotel. “Mourning Son” is a project Navarro & director Todd Newman put together to document how Navarro dealt with the murder of his mother and the subsequent trial of the perpetrator.
To get tickets to the event or learn more, check out https://bit.ly/2v5pOkE
