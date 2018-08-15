× Robin Harris from #sheinspiresme is giving back to the city and empowering young girls!

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! Robin Harris from Confidence Apparel and Model Atelier joins Andrea to discuss the new campaign #sheinspiresme which is partnering with the Chicago Sky / Chicago Red Stars to give back to the city and empower young girls.

