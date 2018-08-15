Robin Harris from #sheinspiresme is giving back to the city and empowering young girls!

Posted 1:41 AM, August 15, 2018, by , Updated at 01:53AM, August 15, 2018

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! Robin Harris from Confidence Apparel and Model Atelier joins Andrea to discuss the new campaign #sheinspiresme which is partnering with the Chicago Sky / Chicago Red Stars to give back to the city and empower young girls.

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea?  FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires:  TWITTER