Meet the Mayoral Race Candidate series continues with Troy LaRaviere; then One Night only: “Silent No More”- a theatrical documentary performed by People with Hearing Loss at Goodman Theatre on 8/25

Paul goes behind the curtain this week with Chicago Mayoral candidate Troy LaRaviere. Troy discusses his background, how and why he got into politics and his plan for the city budget, the growth of violence in the city and addressing police-community relations and much more. Then, one special night at the Goodman Theatre called “Silent No More,” a theatrical documentary which is an intimate storytelling event comprise of witty, inspiring and raw stories that remind us all of the power of the human spirit. Paul is joined by the event creator Dr. Michelle Christie and actress and comedienne Kathy Buckley who is hearing impaired herself for a lively conversation about this upcoming event. Tickets at: http://www.goodmantheatre.org/silentnomore.