× Joan Jett’s Manager Kenny Laguna, Robin Harris from Confidence Apparel, Music from Jenny Rockis, and Is Your IPhone Affecting Your Health? | Full Show (Aug 14th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! Music legend and manager Kenny Laguna speaks on the new documentary coming out looking back on the epic career of one of rock’s most influential people, Joan Jett. Then, Robin Harris from Confidence Apparel and Model Atelier joins Andrea to discuss the new campaign #sheinspiresme which is partnering with the Chicago Sky / Chicago Red Stars to give back to the city and empower young girls. We also have music from Chicago artist, Jenny Rockis (The Priscilla’s) who delights our listeners with her soulful and cut-to-the-core songwriting. Check out more of her music at: https://www.jennyrockis.com . And finally, Is Your IPhone Affecting Your Health? Well, Andrea, Michael, Dometi and Esmeralda dive into the topic and see who has the worst “tech neck”. All this and more!

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER