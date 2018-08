× Joan Jett’s Manager Kenny Laguna on Un-apologetically Creating a Legacy In Music

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! Music legend and manager Kenny Laguna speaks on the new documentary coming out looking back on the epic career of one of rock’s most influential people, Joan Jett.

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER