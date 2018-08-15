× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 166: Bears Fly High In Denver (Part 1 of 2)

DENVER — With Day 1 in the books at the Broncos’ facility, Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns are here with Part 1 of a two-part series from Denver. First, they discuss the end of Roquan Smith’s holdout and his chances of being ready by Week 1. They also bring you Danny Trevathan’s comments on the situation, including why he is proud of the rookie for holding his ground. The guys also discuss their observations from the Bears’ first practice against the Broncos. Listen below!

