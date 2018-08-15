× Greta Van Fleet | Sam Kiszka Explains Why We Love This Band So Much

Greta Van Fleet have been a force to be reckoned with over the past year. After going on a nationwide tour and earning praise from both Dave Grohl and Robert Plant, these brothers (plus drummer Danny Wagner) from Frankenmuth, Michigan have been igniting rock in a way we haven’t seen since the rock-MTV-surge of the early 2000’s. Finally! Although the easy direction to go is to compare their sound to 70s blues-rock band Led Zeppelin, however, we learn from bassist Sam Kiszka that their influences range from everything to Neil Young to John Denver. It’s about damn time somebody put rock and roll back into the mainstream and we’re enjoying every soul-screeching minute of it. [Michael Heidemann, host of Sound Sessions sits down with Greta Van Fleet bassist, Sam Kiszka at Chicago’s Lollapalooza]

