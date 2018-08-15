× Buy or Sell with Vivaldi Capital Management: Tesla, Fox, the Turkish Lira, etc

Tesla was the market conversation of the week after Elon Musk announced via Twitter that he might be taking the company private. It got traders excited, but regulators concerned. Michael Grayson (Analyst at Vivaldi Capital Management) shared some perspective with Steve Grzanich (Host of The Opening Bell) about why the unofficial announcement could lead to trouble and what many traders might be doing next. The two also discussed Netflix, Fox, and Time Warner could all be stocks to watch as the day moves along.