Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 8.15.18: Spider planet

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy chat about the world of spiders! Then, news queen Judy Pielach and Kim Gordon stops by to do a joint newscast! A first-ever on the bonus hour. After that, Bill remembers the great Morgana King, aka, Mama Corleone.

