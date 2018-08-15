× Allstate We Day: “Good starts young.”

Allstate agent Lisa Jusino joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the upcoming WE Day broadcast this Friday at 7 p.m. on ABC. The back-to-school season is upon us, which means students are getting ready to dive back into their studies. But, learning doesn’t just happen in the classroom. Students can build important social and emotional learning skills through volunteerism. Today, Allstate agency owner Lisa Jusino is here to tell us about Allstate’s Good Starts Young.