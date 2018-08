× Which Banks Charge The Most Fees?

If you’ve ever been charged a monthly fee by your bank for a seemingly insignificant misstep, you know it can be frustrating. Steve Grzanich (Host of The Opening Bell) discussed a study released from Ken Tumin (Founder of DepositsAccounts.com) to sort through which states have the highest bank fees (Florida holding the number one spot) and how the Midwest holds up comparatively.