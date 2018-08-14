Top Five@5 (8/14/18): Roquan is officially a Bear, Aliens landed in Mississippi, and more…
The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, August 14th, 2018:
Sarah Huckabee tries to convince the White House Press Corps that President Trump is not a racist, Omarosa claims to have witnessed President Trump getting physical with women, Stephen Colbert jokes about saying nice things, Roquan Smith is officially a Chicago Bear, and a man in Mississippi tells the story of the time he was abducted by aliens.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!