The Wintrust Business Lunch 8/14/18: The Royal® Flushometer, "The Great Believers", & Tattoos in The Workplace

The market was pretty happy by the time Steve Bertrand started the show, but there’s always something for Jon Najarian‘s to be talking about. Our very own Lou Manfredini and Jim Allen then joined the show to talk about the overlooked importance of The Royal® Flushometer from Sloan which Lou will talk more about during the upcoming event at the Cubby Bear on August 25th. Rebecca Makkai then switched gears by previewing her new book diving deep into the AIDS crisis in Chicago years ago, and Alexia Elejalde-Ruiz wrapped up the show by explaining how tattoos in the workplace are becoming more of an office norm.