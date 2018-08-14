× The Opening Bell 8/14/18: Your Pay Raise is Being Drowned Out By Inflation

The economy feels like its in a pretty good spot along with a red hot jobs market. Steve Grzanich sat down with Heather Long (Economics Correspondent at The Washington Post) to sort through what feels like it could be too good to be true to focus on the wage growth that lags behind the rest of the country’s forward progress. Ken Tumin (Founder of DepositsAccounts.com) then joined the program to share the results from a study detailing which banks have the highest fees for customers.