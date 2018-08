× The John Williams NewsClick: David Bote’s bat flip

David Bote’s walk-off grand slam on Sunday night rocked the city, maybe enough that you didn’t notice that he flipped his bat right after hitting it. He offered a half-apology the next day. Did he need to?

