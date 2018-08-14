× The John Williams Full Show Podcast 08.14.18: Cubs team photographer Stephen Green, exorbitant pet care, recycling, Trump’s tweets about Omarosa

John wonders how seriously to take Trump’s tweets about Omarosa, and how seriously to take Omarosa’s new book and set of allegations against the president and his staff. He asks you about your pets and how much you are willing to spend on them, revisits an old conversation about recycling, and talks to Cubs team photographer Stephen Green about his photo of David Bote’s celebration after his grand slam on Sunday night.