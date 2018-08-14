× The 19th Annual Silent Summer Film Festival is This Weekend!

The 19th Annual Silent Summer Film Festival is taking place this Friday August 17-Sunday, August 19th at The Filament Theatre.

Get a preview when Dennis Wolkowicz of The Silent Film Society of Chicago and sound effects artist Nick White join Nick Digilio!

Dennis is also known as organist Jay Warren and he and Nick will be collaborating this Saturday on two film. To get details about other upcoming performances by Jay, click here.

